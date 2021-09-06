Maha Samudram: Rashmika Mandanna Unveils Second Single Cheppake Cheppake

Promotions are in full swing for Sharwanand and Siddharth-starrer's intense love and action drama Maha Samudram which is gearing up for a theatrical release on October 14 coinciding with Dussehra. Director Ajay Bhupathi has opted for a unique story that will have an unpredictable screenplay like his first film RX 100.

Chetan Bharadwaj has rendered soundtracks and the first song 'Hey Rambha' was mass-appealing and it got a tremendous response. Today, actress Rashmika Mandanna launched the lyrical video of the film's second song 'Cheppake Cheppake'. Although the song was shot on Aditi Rao Hydari, it will also feature Sharwanand, Siddharth and Anu Emmanuel.

Chaitan Bharadwaj has rendered a soothing melody with catchy lyrics written by Chaitanya Prasad. Deepthi Parthasaaradhi's vocals are very pleasant to the ears. And the song is surely going to be another chartbuster.

Sunkara Ramabrahmam bankrolls the film under AK Entertainments banner. Raj Thota cranks the camera, while Praveen KL is the editor. Kolla Avinash is the production designer.