Maha Samudram Twitter Review: 10 Tweets To Read Before Watching Sharwanand-Siddharth’s Film In Theatres!

One of the most awaited Telugu films, Maha Samudram has, at last, graced the theatres. Starring Sharwanand and Siddharth in the lead roles, the intense action drama revolves around four youngsters and their romantic tales. The film was originally scheduled to release on August 19, 2021, but was postponed due to the fresh rise in COVID-19 cases. Maha Samudram was initially planned to be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil, however, the latter version was dropped owing to reasons best known to the team.

Talking about the film's review, netizens are all praise for the film's storyline and actors' performances, however, many have been expressing disappointment over its slow-paced narration. On the other hand, Sharwanand and Siddharth's intense chemistry with talented actresses Anu Emmanuel and Aditi Rao Hydari respectively are garnering immense love from the audiences. Also, as expected the music and cinematography of the film have left many awed and it is clearly evident in several tweets on Twitter.

Maha Samudram boasts of a star-studded cast including Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh, Ramachandra and Saranya Ponvannan. Produced by Ramabhramam Sunkara, the romantic entertainer is written and directed by RX 100 helmer Ajay Bhupathi.

The technical team of the film includes cinematographer Raj Thota, editor Praveen KL and music composer Chaitan Bharadwaj. On a related note, three songs of the film have been released so far including 'Hey Rambha Rambha', 'Cheppake Cheppake' and 'Hey Thikamaka Modale', which were all well-received by music lovers.

Well, as Maha Samudram garners love for all the obvious reasons, take a look at Twitterati's reaction to Sharwanand-Siddharth's film