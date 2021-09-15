Mahesh Babu Addresses The Singareni Colony Crime; Calls It 'Absolutely Gut-Wrenching'

Mahesh Babu, the Telugu superstar has always been vocal about social issues, especially the problems faced by women and children in society. The Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor has earned a lot of admirers with his bold statements over the various issues. Recently, Mahesh Babu addressed the Singareni Colony crime, which has been making headlines for the past few days.

"The heinous crime against the 6-year old in Singareni Colony is a reminder of how far we have fallen as a society. "Will our daughters ever be safe?", is always a lingering question! Absolutely gut-wrenching.. Cannot imagine what the family is going through!," wrote an absolutely shocked Mahesh Babu on his official Twitter page.

"I urge the authorities to ensure swift action and deliver justice to the child and her family! 🙏," added the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor. Mahesh Babu's Tweet is currently going viral, and the fans have been heaping praises on the actor for addressing the issue.

Check out Mahesh Babu's Twitter post:

The heinous crime against the 6-year old in Singareni Colony is a reminder of how far we have fallen as a society. "Will our daughters ever be safe?", is always a lingering question! Absolutely gut-wrenching.. Cannot imagine what the family is going through! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 14, 2021

To the unversed, a six-year-old was sexually assaulted and murdered on September 9, 2021, in the Singareni Colony of Hyderabad. The victim, who is the daughter of an auto driver, had gone missing last week. Her body was later found in an isolated place near Singareni. The death of the six-year-old had lead to a huge protest in the Telugu states and eventually resulted in a social media campaign.