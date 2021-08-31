Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar Wish Son Gautam By Penning A Lovely Note On His 15th Birthday

Superstar Mahesh Babu and his actress-wife Namrata Shirodkar's son Gautam Ghattamaneni turned 15 today (August 31, 2021). His birthday is indeed a celebratory moment for the famous Tollywood couple and their fans. Gautam is very much famous on social media, and fans just love his pictures with Mahesh, Namrata and Sitara Ghattamaneni.

Recently, on the occasion of Gautam Ghattamaneni's 15th birthday, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar took to their respective Instagram handles and shared a lovely note for their handsome son.

Mahesh Babu shared a special picture with his son Gautam from the photoshoot done by Avinash Gowariker on Instagram. The Sarileru Neekevvaru actor wrote, "Happy 15 my son!! Watching you grow has been my greatest joy. Wishing you the best today and always! Go on and conquer the world 🤗🤗🤗 Love you, GG ♥️♥️♥️ @gautamghattamaneni."

On the other hand, Gautam's dear mom Namrata Shirodkar too shared his picture on Instagram and wrote, "You are loved.. for the boy you are, the man you will become and the precious son you will always be!! Happy 15 my dearest Jibil!! @gautamghattamaneni.. Love you so so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Fans can't stop gushing over birthday boy Gautam Ghattamaneni's charming smile in both pictures. We must say that he is already a star before entering showbiz. For the unversed, Gautam has already made his film debut as a child artist with his father Mahesh Babu's film, 1-Nenokkadine.

Talking about Mahesh Babu, the actor will next be seen in Parasuram's next Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. The superstar is currently busy shooting for the film, which is scheduled to release on January 13, 2022, on the occasion of Sankranti.