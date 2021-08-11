Mahesh Babu And Wife Namrata Shirodkar Inaugurate Chakrasidh

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu and his actress-wife Namrata Shirodkar today (August 11) inaugurated Chakrasidh, a centre for incurable diseases at Mokila near Shankarpally, Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion Mahesh Babu said he was pleased to inaugurate the centre that offers a rare treatment method. He shared, "This is not just a method that cures disease but it helps us in changing our entire lifestyle. Dr. Sathya Sindhuja is an expert in Chakra Siddha Naadi Vaidya which is different. If I am not wrong she is the only person who is an expert in this kind of treatment in the entire world. What I think is this is not a mere treatment that is used to cure Migraines, Vertigo or some muscular-skeletal disorders. Any disorder can be cured through this. What I feel is, if we follow the methods as per Dr.Sindhuja's instructions, we can see miracles and we can even set right our lifestyle. I am very happy to promote this authentic, ancient and traditional treatment."The SVP actor further added, "Imagine a life without pain and constant discomfort. Chakrasiddh is a place for those who long to lead a pain-free life," announced Dr. Bhuvanagiri Sathya Sindhuja, a well-known name in Siddha Vaidyam and the lady behind it. She is the 36th generation to practice this in the family."

Adds, Namratha that it is a different traditional, ancient and authentic Indian treatment. She said, "Dr. Sathya Sindhuja ma'am is like a mother. Everyone is like a child to her and she treats them like a mother. There are no partialities in her treatment. This kind of nature is what made me get attracted to her and she is amazing. Moreover, we have a responsibility to promote this treatment and take it to as many people as possible. The responsibility is not just ours but it is everyone's responsibility. This is a treasure that belongs only to our country and it has to be celebrated and utilized properly."

K.I. Varaprasad Reddy, Chairman of Shanta Biotechnics, lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry, director Thamma Reddy Bharadwaj, Anchor Suma and actor Rajiv Kanakala also graced the inaugural function.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will next be seen in Parasuram's Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Trivikram Srinivas' #SSMB28.