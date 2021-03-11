Mahesh Babu, Dhanush, Rakul Preet & Other South Indian Celebs Wish Fans On Maha Shivratri 2021

Maha Shivratri 2021 is being celebrated today (March 11) in India. On this day, many people fast for Lord Shiva and worship him for his divine power. According to the South Indian calendar, Maha Shivratri is observed on Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha in the month of Magha. Hence, South Indians celebrate this festival with joy and happiness.

Like commoners, many South Indian celebs celebrate this festival with joy and happiness. Many of them do puja of Lord Shiva at home and seek blessings from him for a prosperous life. On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, celebrities like Mahesh Babu, Dhanush, Rakul Preet Singh, Unni Mukundan and others wish their fans on social media. Let's have a look

Mahesh Babu Mahesh Babu took to Twitter and wrote, "Wishing you all a blessed Mahashivratri! Hope, peace, strength and happiness always!" Dhanush Tamil actor Dhanush shared a picture of Lord Shiva's idol and Shivaling on his Twitter handle and wrote, "OM NAMASHIVAAYA." Rakul Preet Singh Rakul Preet Singh, who featured in several popular films in Tollywood and Kollywood wished her fans by tweeting, "Happpy Mahashivratri to all of you." Unni Mukundan Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan tweeted, "May the divine glory remind you of your capabilities, and help you in attaining success. #HappyMahaShivaratri." Kajal Aggarwal Kajal Aggarwal wrote a poem in Hindi and dedicated it to Lord Shiva. She tweeted, "शिव आदि हैं और अनंत भी हैं, वो मेरे मंदिर हैं और मन भी है, रुद्र काल है और काल का अंथ भी, वो मेरे हैं और सरवोत्तम भी, गौरी का अर्धांग है शंकर और सृष्टि का कल्याण भी, मेरे अस्तित्व के निर्मता हैं और शरिर के प्राण भी| #happymahashivratri."

Filmibeat wishes a Happy Maha Shivratri to all!

