Mahesh Babu Finally Opens Up About His Project With SS Rajamouli; The Superstar Has A Special Message For Fans

Looks like the wait is finally over! At last, Mahesh Babu has spilled the beans about his highly anticipated project with SS Rajamouli. During his interaction with The News Minute, the Superstar shared that he is curious about the film just like everyone and it indeed is going to be a special one.

Stating that it won't be another Baahubali, Mahesh said, "I know everyone is curious, damn curious. Even I am (he laughs). It's too early to talk about the project. But I can tell you, it will be very special. But no, not another Baahubali." He also revealed that he has three films in his kitty as of now including Sarkaru Vaari Paata with Parasuram, #SSMB28 with Trivikram Srinivas and the yet-to-be-titled film with Rajamouli.

Further, Mahesh expressed that he is very much confident about Sarkaru Vaari Paata's release on January 13 next year. Adding that he respects streaming platforms but his films are made for the big screen, the SVP actor said, "Yes, it (Sarkaru Vaari Paata) will make it to the theatres on January 13, in time for Sankranti. I am confident about that. We've all suffered enough. We need a break. My films are made for the big screen and that I will never take away from my fans. I respect the over-the-top (OTT) platform. But that is a separate entity. It's the movie theatre where I meet my fans. We have a pact."

Lastly, Mahesh expressed gratitude to his fans for their unending love and support as he went on to say, "I want to say I love my fans and thank them for always showering me with so much love like they always have. I am always very grateful. Getting vaccinated is a very important message I want to give all my fans. It's our only hope to get back to a normal life."