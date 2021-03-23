Mahesh Babu Had Predicted National Honour For Maharshi Back In 2017; Director Vamshi Paidipally Reveals Chat

Zillion fans and followers of Mahesh Babu can't keep calm as the Superstar's 2019 film Maharshi bags 2 National Awards- Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Choreography.

Calling the film a special one, the actor also shared his happiness of receiving the humongous recognition for his action-drama as he tweeted, "#NationalFilmAwards Honoured and humbled to have received this prestigious recognition!! #Maharshi will always remain special."

Mahesh had also congratulated director Vamshi Paidipally for crafting the socially relevant film and tweeted, "Proud of @directorvamshi for bringing a socially relevant story to light. Big thank you to the jury, the entire team of Maharshi and our audience."

Well now, what has deviated the attention of netizens is the director's recent tweet, in which he has shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat between him and the Superstar. Dated June 18, 2017, the chat begins with a congratulatory message from Mahesh that says, "Congrats Vamshi..just heard about the film fare Honour Next will be the national honour." Apparently, the message was sent to Vamshi when he won the Filmfare award for Best Director for his 2016 film Oopiri. Further in the chat, the actor can be seen extending his support to the director for Maharshi. His message read, "Whatever you need for our film I'll be there. Just take it to the next level."

Explaining the chat and thanking Mahesh Babu for his immense faith in Maharshi, Vamshi Paidipally tweeted, "#NationalFilmAwards2019.. @urstrulyMahesh Sir... Your faith and trust in #Maharshi made it what it is today..sharing a screen grab which reflects your faith in #Maharshi way back in 2017 when I won my Filmfare for "Oopiri"... All your words came true..Thank You Sir."

Well, fans are overjoyed with Mahesh Babu's prediction and are now calling him the real 'Maharshi' (sage) of Tollywood.

Talking about the 2019 action-drama, the film revolves around Rishi Kumar (CEO of a US-based software company), who visits his friend Ravi Shankar's (Allari Naresh) village to help him, but turns out to be a saviour for the villagers by taking up agriculture. The film which received mixed response from both critics and audience alike, also features Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj and Jayasudha in the lead roles.

