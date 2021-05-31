Mahesh Babu Has A Special Birthday Wish For Krishna Ghattamaneni; Shares Picture With The Legendary Actor

Enthusiastic fans and followers have been flooding the internet with birthday wishes for senior actor and Mahesh Babu's father Krishna Ghattamaneni as he rings in his 78th birthday today. However, what caught the attention of the netizens is the superstar's wish for his dearest father.

The actor took to his social media handle at sharp 12 am and wished his father on his special day. Sharing a lovely picture of the duo from a past event, the 45-year-old actor tweeted, "Happy birthday Nanna.. Thank you for always showing me the best way forward.. Love you more than you'll ever know."

Happy birthday Nanna.. Thank you for always showing me the best way forward.. Love you more than you'll ever know ♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/Mm3J0OA8by — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 30, 2021

Well now, with the birthday post going viral on social media, fans are all praise for the actor, who is also known for keeping his family, especially parents very close to his heart. On the other hand, netizens have been trending #HappyBirthdayKrishnaGaru since 12 am to celebrate the big day. Let us tell you that the day is special for Mahesh Babu fans too, as several big updates of the actor's films have been unveiled on this occasion in the past. However, this time the actor decided to skip the yearly ritual owing to the COVID-19 condition that has brought the country to a standstill with many states still going through the second stage of lockdown.

On a related note, Krishna Ghattamaneni's daughter Manjula Ghattamaneni also wished him on his big day as she tweeted, "Happy birthday day nanna. You have the biggest heart! You are my hero and the greatest influence in my life. You are my role model. I love you soooooo much."

I love you soooooo much. pic.twitter.com/WuGTmDVM4B — Manjula Ghattamaneni (@ManjulaOfficial) May 31, 2021

On the other hand, Sudheer Babu, the legendary actor's son-in-law tweeted, "Happy Birthday Mavayya Biggest fan of your both versions, the super human being and the Superstar."

Happy Birthday Mavayya ❤️ Biggest fan of your both versions, the super human being and the Superstar 😊 #HBDLegendarySSKgaru pic.twitter.com/Q205qy61lp — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) May 30, 2021

Coming back to Mahesh Babu, the actor is currently busy with his film with Parasuram titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata. In the film revolving around the concept of banking and corruption, the star will be seen opposite National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Plus in association with GMB Entertainment, the film is slated to release in January 2022.

Notably, the actor is also a part of Trivikram Sreenivas' #SSMB28, which was announced recently.