Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi And Other Tollywood Celebs Donate For Andhra Pradesh Flood Relief

Tollywood celebrities Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi and Allu Arjun have made a generous donation of Rs 25 lakh each for the flood victims of Andhra Pradesh, which has been hit by an incessant downpour.

A few parts of the Telugu state like Nellore, Tirupati and Chittoor have been badly hit and inundated with many losing their loved ones, homes and land. Farmers too have sustained heavy losses owing to the continuous rainfall. In the wake of the current situation, several celebrities have come forward to help the needy. Many have also issued appeals on their respective social media handles to support the people affected by the flood.

Urging his fans to donate generously towards the relief fund, Mahesh tweeted, "In light of the devastating floods in Andhra Pradesh, I would like to contribute 25 lakhs towards the CMRF. Request everyone to come forward and help AP during this hour of crisis. @ysjagan @AndhraPradeshCM."

In light of the devastating floods in Andhra Pradesh, I would like to contribute 25 lakhs towards the CMRF. Request everyone to come forward and help AP during this hour of crisis. 🙏@ysjagan @AndhraPradeshCM — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 1, 2021

Setting an example for his innumerable fans, RRR actor Jr NTR wrote, "Moved by the plight of people affected by the recent floods in Andhra Pradesh, I am contributing 25 lakhs as a small step to aid in their recovery."

Moved by the plight of people affected by the recent floods in Andhra Pradesh, I am contributing 25 lakhs as a small step to aid in their recovery. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) December 1, 2021

Sharing about his donation towards the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF), Ram Charan tweeted, "Heart feels heavy to see the suffering of people in AP due to devastating floods. Making a modest contribution of 25L towards Chief Minister Relief Fund to help with the relief works. @ysjagan @AndhraPradeshCM."

Heart feels heavy to see the suffering of people in AP due to devastating floods. Making a modest contribution of 25L towards Chief Minister Relief Fund to help with the relief works. @ysjagan @AndhraPradeshCM — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) December 1, 2021

Chiranjeevi, the actor known for his philanthropic work, too came forward to help the flood victims. He shared on his Twitter handle, "Pained by the wide spread devastation & havoc caused by floods & torrential Rains in Andhra Pradesh. Making a humble contribution of Rs.25 lacs towards Chief Minister Relief Fund to help aid relief works. @ysjagan@AndhraPradeshCM."

Pained by the wide spread devastation & havoc caused by floods & torrential Rains in Andhra Pradesh. Making a humble contribution of Rs.25 lacs towards Chief Minister Relief Fund to help aid relief works. @ysjagan @AndhraPradeshCM pic.twitter.com/cn0VImFYGJ — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) December 1, 2021

Leading by example, Allu Arjun tweeted that he is donating Rs 25 lakh towards CMRF. "My heart goes out to the people of #AndhraPradesh who have been affected by the recent floods. I am making a contribution of Rs 25 lakh towards @AndhraPradeshCM Relief Fund to aid with the rehabilitation efforts", his tweet read.