Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Samantha Akkineni & Others Grace Sukumar’s Daughter Sukriti’s Half Saree Function

Writer-director Sukumar's daughter Sukriti's half saree function was indeed a starry affair. The event that was held last evening (February 24), was graced by several eminent personalities from Tollywood including Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar, Jr NTR, wife Lakshmi Pranathi, SS Rajamouli, Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, Sai Dharam Tej, Vaishnav Tej, Ram Pothineni, Anupama Parameswaran, Krithi Shetty, Allu Sirish, Navdeep, Singer Sunitha, producer Dil Raju and so on.

The party hosted by celebrated director Sukumar was held at a renowned hotel in Hyderabad. Notably, the event was held following all COVID-19 protocols as most of the celebrities were seen wearing a mask.

The star of the evening Sukriti, was dolled up in a silver sequenced lehenga which she incorporated with some matching accessories. She was all smiles as she posed with her parents and the celebrities who arrived to bless the young lady a great future ahead. For the unversed, half saree function is celebrated in parts of south India when a girl hits puberty, which is not only considered an auspicious event but is also a sign that a girl has embraced womanhood.

Coming back to the event, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor Mahesh Babu looked dashing as ever as he opted for a casual look wearing a black t-shirt with denim. His beautiful actress-wife Namrata looked stunning as ever as she wore a simple red Anarkali kurta paired with a golden dupatta. One of the power couples of Tollywood, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya looked amazing together. Sam donned a sequined golden top that went perfectly with her printed golden pants and matching dupatta. On the other hand, Chaitanya looked uber-cool as he sported a blue shirt paired with denim. RRR actor Jr NTR opted for a white shirt and black trousers, while his wife Lakshmi looked beautiful as she wore a Navy blue kurta-pajama with a matching dupatta.

Meanwhile, on the work front, director Sukumar who recently bankrolled Uppena is currently directing Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa, which will have a massive release on August 13, 2021.

