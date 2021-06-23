    For Quick Alerts
      Mahesh Babu Launches His Nephew Ashok Galla’s Debut Film Hero’s Title Teaser; Watch

      Mahesh Babu's nephew and Guntur MP Jayadev Galla's son Ashok Galla is all set to make his debut with Telugu film, Hero, directed by Sriram Adittya. The Superstar recently released the brand-new poster of Ashok's debut film along with the title teaser.

      Mahesh Babu took to Instagram and wrote, "Couldn't be happier to launch the title of your debut film @ashokgalla_!! This looks super interesting! The #HERO journey begins! Good luck to @tsriramadittya and team! @nidhhiagerwal @amarajaent (Link in bio)."

      In the above poster, Ashok Galla looks fit and handsome. Talking about the title teaser of Hero, it begins with Ashok's solid entry as a cowboy. The train episode showed in the teaser is one of the major highlights. However, the biggest surprise of the Hero teaser is when Ashok Galla appears in Joker getup. Looks like the movie will definitely leave everyone surprised with its intriguing storyline and twists.

      Talking about Hero, the Sriram Adittya directorial venture also stars Nidhhi Agerwal as the female lead. Jagapathi Babu, Naresh, Archana Soundarya, Satya and others will be seen in pivotal roles. Hero is produced by Padmavathi Galla under Amara Raja Media & Entertainment. It has music composed by Ghibran. The cinematography and editing departments are handled by Sameer Reddy-Richard Prasad and Prawin Pudi respectively.

      Notably, Hero is currently in the post-production stage and makers are gearing up for its theatrical release.

      Story first published: Wednesday, June 23, 2021, 13:17 [IST]
      X