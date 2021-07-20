Mahesh Babu & Namrata Shirodkar’s Daughter Sitara Turns 9; Superstar Pens Beautiful Post For His Little Angel

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's darling daughter, Sitara has turned nine today. The little cutie is a celeb on social media not only because of her father but also because of her charm and talent.

The hashtag #SitaraTurns9 is trending on social media with fans wishing her on the occasion. The family also showered their love for Sitara from their social media accounts. "Happy birthday, my little one!! Always lighting up my world. Happy 9! Love you more than you can imagine! #SitaraTurns9," Mahesh Babu said on Twitter.

Happy mother Namrata Shirodkar wrote, "9 years today! Watching you grow has been my greatest joy. Aim for the sky always! Love and more love to you. Happy birthday Sitara!! @sitaraghattamaneni.. Many blessings". She shared a video made with many pictures of Sitara right from her childhood to the present day.

Finally, it is the turn of Gautham who calls his little sister as partner-in-crime. "She annoys me the most but I could never imagine a day without her! My goofball, partner-in-crime.. my little sister. Happy birthday @sitaraghattamaneni.. Love you so much. #SitaraTurns9"," he wrote.

The couple often shares some beautiful moments with their dear daughter Sitara on social media. Interestingly, Mahesh Babu fans are also celebrating his daughter's birthday on social media.

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu will next be seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, directed by Parasuram. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. The film is expected to release in January 2022.