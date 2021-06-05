Mahesh Babu-Rajamouli Film’s Budget Might Overpower Ram Charan-Jr NTR’s RRR

Innumerable fans and followers of Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli have been eagerly waiting for an official announcement of their film together since long. Let us tell you that it has been more than one year since the makers have particularly revealed anything about the film.

For the unversed, it was in April 2020, when the director confirmed the project during his interaction with TV9. Though the film was expected to go on floors this year, makers had to postpone the plan owing to COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, which delayed the duo's respective projects. Well now, the film has grabbed major attention of the netizens for a massive reason. Wondering what we are talking about?

Apparently, an ongoing buzz on social media suggests that the budget of the film is expected to be either equal to or more than Rajamouli's RRR. Let us tell you that the total budget of the Ram Charan-Jr NTR-starrer is reportedly close to Rs 350 crore and with such a humongous budget in hand, Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu are expected to create a massive audio-visual treat. Interestingly, with the rumour going viral on the internet, netizens have also started speculating the theme and story of the film ranging from mythology drama to sci-fi thriller.

On a related note, Mahesh Babu is currently working on his highly anticipated film Sarkaru Vaari Paata with Parasuram. He also has a project with Trivikram Srinivas tentatively titled #SSMB28. On the other hand, Rajamouli is busy with the post-production of RRR. Marking the Tollywood debut of Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, the period drama will release on October 13, 2021 coinciding with Dussehra.