Mahesh Babu Reviews Love Story; Fangirl Sai Pallavi Has A Wholesome Reaction, See Tweet

On September 25, Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu took to Twitter to praise director Sekhar Kammula, Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi and the entire cast and crew of Love Story for the imposing film they have made.

Calling the romantic drama, a game-changer for the leading man, he tweeted, "#LoveStory @sekharkammula pulls all the right strings... delivers a knockout film!! @chay_akkineni comes of age as an actor, a game-changer for him... What a performance!!."

In another tweet, he applauded Pallavi especially for her scintillating dance moves as he wrote, "@Sai_Pallavi92 sensational as always... does the lady have any bones??? Haven't seen anyone dance like this ever on screen!!! Moves like a dream." Well, the diva was evidently on cloud nine upon reading the superstar's tweet as she had a wholesome reaction to it.

Calling a fangirl and revealing that she has already read his appreciation tweet a million times, Sai Pallavi replied, "Woah It's going to take me a while to come back to my senses!!! I'm humbled by your generous words Thank you so much Sir P.S. The fan girl in me has already read your tweet a million times."

For those who do not know, the actress is a huge fan of Mahesh Babu and has even expressed the same during various interviews.

Well, Sai's zillions of fans are now super happy as she gets immense love and appreciation from the reigning superstar of Tollywood. Fan pages of the actress are already sharing the appreciation tweet on social media to celebrate the moment.

Coming back to Mahesh, he also mentioned music composer Pawan Ch, a disciple of AR Rahman in one of his tweets. He shared, "@pawanch19.. you'll be hearing a lot more of him... what a music score... Just sensational! Heard he's a disciple of @arrahman.. Rahman sir, you'll be proud of him."

Last but not least, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor congratulated the producers of Love Story as he wrote, "Big congratulations to producers #NarayanDasNarang sir #PuskurRamMohanRao@AsianSuniel @SVCLLP #AmigosCreations for delivering a much-needed blockbuster in these testing times."

Released on September 24, Friday, Love Story's supporting cast includes Rao Ramesh, Devayani Posani Krishna Murali, Rajeev Kanakala, Easwari Rao, Satyam Rajesh, Uttej and Thagubothu Ramesh, to name a few.