Mahesh Babu's Birthday CDP Is Out; The Fans Opt For Retro Party Style This Time!

Mahesh Babu, the Telugu superstar is celebrating his 46th birthday on August 9, 2021. The Mahesh Babu fans are eagerly waiting for the special updates and announcements, that are expected to reveal on the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor's birthday. Meanwhile, the fans revealed the highly anticipated Mahesh Babu birthday CDP, on social media.

Unlike the previous years, the superstar's fans opted for a different style of CDP, this time. The Mahesh Babu fans have released a retro party style CDP this year, as a special tribute to their idol. The unique birthday CDP of the Sarkaru Vaai Paata actor is now going viral on social media.

As per the latest updates, the much-awaited teaser of Sarkaru Vaari Paata is all set to be released on Mahesh Babu's birthday. The new update has come out as a great surprise for the fans of the actor and Telugu cinema audiences, who are eagerly waiting for the project.

Coming to Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the project marks Mahesh Babu's first collaboration with the talented filmmaker Parasuram. If the reports are to be believed, the Telugu superstar is playing a unique character in the movie, which revolves around a massive bank robbery. The grapevine suggests that the project is inspired by one of the biggest robberies the country has witnessed.

Currently, the team is busy with the second schedule shooting of the Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which has been progressing in Hyderabad. If the reports are to be believed, the project will be wrapped up with another schedule. Keerthy Suresh is playing the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu in the project. S Thaman has composed the songs and background score. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is expected to hit the theatre as a Makar Sankranthi 2022 release.