Mahesh Babu’s Birthday In 2 Days: Here’s What Fans Can Expect

Makers of Mahesh Babu's next Sarkaru Vaari Paata are gearing up to unveil multiple updates on the occasion of the actor's 46th birthday (August 9, Monday). The team has been teasing fans with daily count downs and indeed it has only elevated the excitement of the already thrilled fans.

Reportedly, several updates of the superstar's forthcoming films are awaiting fans. To begin with, the first poster of the film featuring the handsome actor will reportedly be out on August 9 at 12 am. On the other hand, the highly anticipated teaser will be released at 9.09 am. To celebrate the super update already, the makers and fans have been trending #SuperStarBirthdayBLASTER on Twitter.

Interestingly, the team of his another upcoming film #SSMB28 will be wishing the actor on his birthday with a special update. As the film's shooting has not commenced yet, one can only expect a simple poster release from the makers. If reports are to be believed, the actor will also be confirming his project with Trivikram Srinivas (#SSMB28) on his special day. Though the makers have already announced the project, the actor has been tight-lipped about his collaboration with Trivikram.

Mahesh Babu also has a film with SS Rajamouli, and therefore one can also expect the unexpected from the team of Baahubali director. Currently, the helmer is super busy with RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata's Teaser To Be Out On Mahesh Babu's Birthday!

Sarkaru Vaari Paata First Notice Sets Record: Becomes The Most Liked Poster

Well, how excited are you about Mahesh Babu's birthday and what update are you eagerly waiting for? Tell us in the comment section below.

Talking about Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the film is being directed by Parasuram. The actioner's shooting is currently underway in Hyderabad. National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh will be pairing opposite Mahesh in the film. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Entertainment in association with GMB Entertainment, the film marks the actor's 27th venture. Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the movie is touted to be a thriller with the theme of corruption at government offices.