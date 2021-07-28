Mahesh Babu’s Next With Rajamouli To Go On Floors In Summer 2022?

Just a few more days to go and Mahesh Babu fans will have a gala time. The Superstar is all set to ring in his 46th birthday on August 9 and as usual, fans will be treated with massive updates and announcements of his forthcoming films. It is to be noted that only two films of the actor have been announced so far- Sarkaru Vaari Paata and #SSMB28 with Trivikram Srinivas.

Of late, there have also been speculations about the actor joining hands with Madhu Mantena for his epic drama titled Ramayana. Well, contrary to all the rumours doing the rounds on social media, the latest we hear is aboutRajamouli-Mahesh's film. According to reports, the actor will not be signing any projects until the release of the Baahubali director's film.

It is said that the film will go on floors in summer 2022 after Rajamouli's RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR releases in theatres. Reports also suggest that the director will be taking a short hiatus before commencing Mahesh's film. Interestingly, though he had revealed his collaboration with Mahesh during a media interaction in 2020, the film's official announcement is yet to be made.

Talking more about Mahesh Babu's next Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the film directed by Parasuram will release on the occasion of Sankranti 2021. Interestingly, the film will be locking horns with Pawan Kalyan's yet-to-be-titled film with Saagar K Chandra in theatres. Also featuring Keerthy Suresh in the lead role, SVP is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Plus, in association with GMB Entertainment.

On the other hand, #SSMB28 will be produced by S Radhakrishna under Haarika and Hassine Creations. The film will go on floors once Mahesh completes Sarkaru Vaari Paata.