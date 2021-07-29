Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata First Notice To Release On July 31st

Superstar Mahesh Babu is the first hero to join Sankranthi 2022 race with his latest flick Sarkaru Vaari Paata being directed by Parasuram Petla and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, and 14 Reels Plus banners. The film's shooting is currently underway in Hyderabad.

The film has been making huge noise ever since it was announced. The title Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Mahesh Babu's look in the poster grabbed everyone's attention. The makers of the film have now decided to surprise movie buffs with an update. Witness Mahesh Babu in never seen before avatar, as the film's First Notice will be out on July 31st, much to the delight of fans.

The poster sees Mahesh Babu walking and holding a bag in his hand. We can also see several cars, bikes, and few goons on the ground. Apparently, this poster is from an action sequence.

Star heroine Keerthy Suresh is roped in to play Mahesh Babu's love interest in the film being produced jointly by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta, and Gopichand Achanta.

Thaman SS who delivered innumerable chartbuster albums in the last couple of years is tuning music for the film that has cinematography handled by R Madhi. Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor, while AS Prakash is the art director.

Cast: Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh, Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju and others.

Technical Crew:

Written and directed by: Parasuram Petla

Producers: Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta

Banners: Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, 14 Reels Plus

Music Director: Thaman SS

Cinematography: R Madhi

Editor: Marthand K Venkatesh

Art Director: AS Prakash

Fights: Ram - Laxman

Line Producer: Raj Kumar

Co-Director: Vijaya Ram Prasad

CEO: Cherry