Mahesh Babu, Samantha Akkineni, Sudheer Babu & Others Wish Fans On International Women’s Day

International Women's Day 2021 is being celebrated across the world today, and people including celebrities are not missing any chance to admire the women of their lives by sharing pictures on social media. Tollywood celebs like Mahesh Babu, Samantha Akkineni, Sudheer Babu and others shared photos with their lovely ladies on Instagram and Twitter.

Superstar Mahesh Babu shared a collage of the three powerful ladies of his life - wife Namrata Shirodkar, mother Indira Devi and daughter Sitara on Instagram. He captioned the snap, "To mine, and all the incredible women around the globe, Happy Women's Day. Rise and shine above all! 😊 @namratashirodkar @sitaraghattamaneni."

Actress Samantha Akkineni also shares a big collage of all the important yet inspiring ladies of her life. She penned a sweet message for them. She wrote, "You motivate me, inspire me to do better and be better 🙌.. Life is so much easier because of you . Here's wishing my #Superwomen and all you beautiful women out there a very Happy Women's Day!"

Rajeev Kanakala shared an adorable picture with his wife Suma Kanakala, and wrote a lovely note for her. The actor captioned the snap as, "She is beyond a successful daughter to her parents . 👧🏻 A responsible wife standing by my side every second. 👫🏻 A Mother taking care of Childern. 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 A working professional to many others. A woman to all. Above all, a great pillar of strength to my house. 😊 @kanakalasuma #YouMakeItAGoodHome #HappyWomensDay #InternationalWomensDay."

V movie fame Sudheer Babu took to Twitter and wrote, "Immense respect to all those sane human beings who fought against patriarchy and made us understand a basic thing called equality. Even today, we are just better as a society but no where ideal. Happy #WomensDay with a great hope for the future."

Apart from these celebs, Amala Akkineni, Sai Dharam Teja and Naga Shaurya also shared some beautiful moments and posts on Women's Day. Let's have a look:

World is a happy place when the woman in the house smiles:)

Wishing my world and every other woman in the world,

A Very Happy Woman’s Day♥️🤗 #HappyWomensDay pic.twitter.com/PJCmVIOGsf — Naga Shaurya (@IamNagashaurya) March 8, 2021

Happy Women's Day to all!

Also Read : Women's Day 2021 Exclusive! Ahsaas Channa & Kriti Vij Talk About Gender Equality In Life And Work

Also Read : International Women's Day: Anushka Sharma Shares Tribute For All The Mothers With Throwback Picture