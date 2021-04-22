Mahesh Babu Self Isolates Himself After Personal Stylist Tests Positive For COVID-19: Report

After Rebel Star Prabhas, Superstar Mahesh Babu has reportedly self isolated himself after his personal stylist tested positive for COVID-19. As per reports, the actor who was in contact with the stylist on the sets of Sarkaru Vaaru Paata, decided to stay in isolation as a precautionary measure after consulting his family doctor. Though there is no official confirmation regarding the actor's health update, zillions of fans and followers have been wishing their idol a safe quarantine.

Notably, the shoot of Sarkaru Vaari Paata which recently resumed in Hyderabad has been currently halted owing to the ongoing situation, and also due to the surge in the COVID-19 cases in the state. Reportedly, the next schedule of the action-entertainer will commence in May after the situation returns to normalcy.

Written and directed by Parasuram, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is backed by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Plus in association with GMB Entertainment. Also featuring National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh, the film is slated to release in January 2022 on the special occasion of Sankranti. Character actors Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju are also a part of the star cast. With music composed by Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo fame S Thaman, the film has camera cranked by R Madhi and editing carried out by Marthand K Venkatesh.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu has also signed a project with Rajamouli. Interestingly, if reports are to be believed, the actor is also in talks with Kollywood director Lokesh Kanagaraj for an action-thriller. Reportedly, the official announcement about the same will be out on the occasion of the actor's father and veteran Tollywood star Krishna Ghattamaneni's 78th birthday on May 31, 2021. However, there is no official confirmation.