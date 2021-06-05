Mahesh Babu To Be Part Of A Multi-Starrer With THIS Legendary Actor?

Of late, superstar Mahesh Babu has been making quite a buzz on social media. Apparently, the producer of his next with Rajamouli, KL Narayana had slammed rumours about its concept, since several reports had suggested that the film might be based on South African backdrop. In his interaction with a leading tabloid, the producer said, "I myself do not have any idea about the story, how come anyone else spread the news about the film's story. There is no truth in the speculations in circulation."

Well now, days after his clarification, another rumour has just taken the internet by storm. If reports are to be believed, Mahesh is all set to be a part of a multi-starrer that will also feature legendary Tamil actor Kamal Haasan in the lead role. Yes, you read that right!

Rajamouli To Collaborate With A Hollywood Production House For Mahesh Babu Starrer?

Sarkaru Vaari Paata: THIS Sandalwood Actor Might Play Villain In The Mahesh Babu Starrer!

Reportedly, the ambitious project will be written and helmed by director AR Murugadoss, who has earlier worked with the Superstar for the 2017 action-thriller Spyder. It is said that a few other Tollywood-Kollywood stars will also be a part of the multi-starrer. Interestingly, it is being speculated that Mahesh will be playing a CBI officer and the Ulaganayagan will be essaying the role of a father in the Murugadoss directorial. If it all turns out to be true, the project will mark the director's maiden collaboration with Kamal Haasan. Reports suggest that the film will go on floors once both the actors finish their current commitments.

With respect to their current projects, Mahesh Babu has Sarkaru Vaari Paata with Parasuram, #SSMB28 with Trivikram Srinivas and a yet-to-be-titled film with SS Rajamouli. As for Kamal Haasan, he is super busy with his next Vikram with Lokesh Kanagaraj. The star is also a part of Shankar's Indian 2, which is currently going through a legal dispute.