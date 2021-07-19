Mahesh Babu To Join Hands With Anil Ravipudi; Sarileru Neekevvaru Director Gives A Major Update!

Looks like it's finally happening! After their blockbuster hit Sarileru Neekevvaru that released in 2020, Mahesh Babu and Anil Ravipudi are all set to collaborate yet again for a massive project. Yes, you read that right!

During his latest interaction with a leading entertainment tabloid, the director reportedly revealed that he has narrated a script to the Superstar and the latter has given his nod for the film. Sharing that Mahesh Babu has okayed his script, Anil stated that they have been contemplating the idea of joining hands yet again after Sarileru Neekevvaru. Though the director didn't reveal much about the big project, he shared that he will direct the film whenever Mahesh is ready.

Let us tell you that Mahesh already has a string of projects in his kitty and therefore, his film with Anil Ravipudi might take longer to hit the cinemas. The actor is currently shooting in Hyderabad for his next with Parasuram titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata which also features National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Plus in association with GMB Entertainment, the action drama will be released theatrically in January 2022 on the festive occasion of Sankranti.

Mahesh Babu also has projects signed with Trivikram Srinivas and SS Rajamouli. Titled #SSMB28, the film directed by Trivikram will go on floors once the actor completes Sarkaru Vaaru Paata. On the other hand, an official announcement about the Rajamouli directorial is yet to be made. Currently, the Baahubali director is busy with his next RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

As of Anil Ravipudi, the shooting of his highly anticipated film F3 has already resumed in Hyderabad post the COVID-19 lockdown. With an ensemble cast including Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada, the comedy entertainer is being backed by Dil Raju under his production banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.