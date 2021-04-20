Mahesh Babu To Join Hands With Lokesh Kanagaraj After Sarkaru Vaari Paata?

A few weeks ago, Superstar Mahesh Babu started shooting for his next Sarkaru Vaari Paata in Hyderabad. After completing the first shoot schedule in Sharjah, the team resumed shooting in the city of Nawabs on the occasion of Ugadi. However, recent reports suggest that the shoot was cancelled within days after a few crew members tested positive for COVID-19. Well, with yet another break owing to the latest development, the shoot of the film has been pushed further.

On the other hand, fans are highly disappointed with the slow pace of shooting especially owing to the surge in COVID-19 cases, because of which the team had to cancel shoots and look for a different location. Also, the fans are eagerly waiting for the update of his upcoming films, which are yet to be disclosed. If the latest rumour has to be believed, Mahesh is all set to collaborate with Thalapathy Vijay's Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Yes, you read that right! Reportedly, the Superstar was highly thrilled with the recent narration of the Kollywood director. Reports suggest that the actor has given his nod for the project and the official announcement regarding the same will be made soon.

Another speculation doing the rounds says that Mahesh has turned down Trivikram Srinivas' offer of doing a film after Sarkaru Vaari Paata, and has instead agreed to do a film with Lokesh which will go on floors after he completes his Tamil project with Kamal Haasan titled Vikram.

On a related note, SS Rajamouli has also confirmed a project with Mahesh. However, more details about the film are yet to be out.

Coming back to Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the film directed by Parasuram and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Plus in association with GMB Entertainment, will be released theatrically in January 2022 on the festive occasion of Sankranti.

Also Read: Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Star Jayaram To Play A Crucial Role In Mahesh Babu's Next?

Also Read: Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Goa Shooting Schedule Of Mahesh Babu-Keerthy Suresh Starrer Called Off?