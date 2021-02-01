Mahesh Babu To Join Hands With Soorarai Pottru Director Sudha Kongara For A BIG Project?

After a long hiatus of 10 months, Superstar Mahesh Babu is back on the sets. The actor who was previously seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru, is now busy with his project with Geetha Govindam director Parasuram titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata. He is currently shooting for the film in Dubai amid the COVID-19 pandemic, along with the cast and crew.

As his countless fans and followers eagerly await the release of Sarkaru Vaari Paata on Sankranti 2022, what has deviated the attention of a few is an ongoing buzz about the actor's upcoming film. If reports and rumours are to be believed, the actor is in talks with Soorarai Pottru director Sudha Kongara for her next. It is said that the acclaimed director is keen to rope in Mahesh Babu for a multi-lingual project.

Though there is no official confirmation regarding the same, there are very less chances of the duo collaborating for a film, at least now. If you may recall, Mahesh Babu already has a film signed with SS Rajamouli, which will start rolling as soon as the director completes RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. As it is a Rajamouli film, one cannot rule out the fact that the Superstar's schedule will be a tightly packed one, which might keep him busy for a long period. However, we will have to wait and see if the rumours turn into reality or not.

On a related note, Mahesh Babu is also in talks with director Vinod for a multi-lingual project, tentatively titled Khakee.

Coming back to Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the film directed by Parasuram is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Plus in association with GMB Entertainment. The action-entertainer features an ensemble cast including Keerthy Suresh, Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju. Interestingly, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's music director Thaman is composing songs and BGM for the highly anticipated film.

