Mahesh Babu To Soon Undergo A Minor Surgery, Might Take A Two Month Break From Work

Recently, a video featuring Mahesh Babu had garnered a great deal of attention. Apparently, in the short video, the superstar was seen limping, which had left his zillions of fans shocked and worried at the same time. Well now, according to reports, the actor has injured his knee while performing an action sequence for his forthcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Reportedly, owing to this, the actor will be undergoing minor surgery at a private hospital in Hyderabad later this month. It is also being said that the doctors have advised him 2 months of total rest post the surgery.

Lately, it was rumoured that Mahesh might wrap up his portions for SVP by December 2021. However, now, looks like the unfortunate condition has forced the team to halt the shooting until the actor recovers completely. Well, with the news going viral on social media, concerned fans of the star have been flocking to the Twitterverse to send their respective 'get well soon' wishes. Netizens have also been trending #GetWellSoonMaheshAnna on Twitter to express their immense love.

Notably, the actor has not yet responded to the reports. Recently, he took to his Twitter handle to share that he has contributed Rs 25 lakhs towards CMRF (Chief Minister's Relief Fund) for Andhra Pradesh flood relief. Mahesh tweeted, "In light of the devastating floods in Andhra Pradesh, I would like to contribute 25 lakhs towards the CMRF. Request everyone to come forward and help AP during this hour of crisis. @ysjagan @AndhraPradeshCM."

In light of the devastating floods in Andhra Pradesh, I would like to contribute 25 lakhs towards the CMRF. Request everyone to come forward and help AP during this hour of crisis. 🙏@ysjagan @AndhraPradeshCM — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 1, 2021

Workwise, Mahesh will next be seen in Parasuram's Sarkaru Vaari Paata alongside Keerthy Suresh. The film's release was recently postponed. The action entertainer will now release in cinemas on April 1.

The superstar also has Trivikram Srinivas' #SSMB28 and SS Rajamouli's yet-to-be-titled film.