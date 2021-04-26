Mahesh Babu To Team Up With Sudha Kongara For His Next?

Mahesh Babu is quite busy with his upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. After wrapping up the first schedule of the film in Sharjah, the star along with the team was shooting in Hyderabad, where strict restrictions were enforced by the government that led to the halting of the ongoing schedule. Also days after news of the actor going into isolation, Mahesh received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine recently. The superstar was also seen urging fans to take the vaccine.

Well, the actor has yet again made headlines for his forthcoming project after Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Though it is confirmed that he will be collaborating with the filmmaker SS Rajamouli, looks like the star will be joining hands with another director before the big project with the Baahubali director.

The latest report suggests that Mahesh is in talks with Kollywood director Sudha Kongara for his next. Though the duo has not met each other in person, the director is said to have narrated a story to the actor on a phone call. Reportedly, another Kollywood director Lokesh Kanagaraj has also approached the actor. However, Mahesh Babu is yet to choose one among the two promising directors. As per reports, the announcement about his next film will be made official on the occasion of his father and veteran actor Krishna Ghattamaneni's 78th birthday (May 31).

On a related note, Sudha Kongara's last release Soorarai Pottru which released in Telugu as Aakasam Ne Haddu Raa garnered huge love from the audiences. Notably, Mahesh had also appreciated the director for the film along with the star cast including Suriya and Aparna Balamurali. He had tweeted, "#SooraraiPottru What an inspiring film!! Brilliantly directed with amazing performances... @Suriya_offl in top form Shine on brother..Congrats to the entire team @Aparnabala2 @Sudhakongara_of @gvprakash @nikethbommi."

Coming back to Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the film directed by Parasuram features Keerthy Suresh as the female lead.