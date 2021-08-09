Mahesh Babu Turns 46: Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Samantha Akkineni & Other Celebs Wish The Superstar!

SSMB fans are super excited as they have already witnessed a glimpse of their beloved superstar's upcoming entertainer Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film's teaser which is being called #SuperStarBirthdayBlaster on social media was dropped today (August 9) by the makers. Mahesh Babu looked his stylish best in a trendy outfit.

He further amplified the look with a tiny round earring and a one rupee coin tattoo behind his ear. His massive entry, punch dialogue and action sequences, to be precise everything and anything about the teaser looked fresh and promising. Music composer S Thaman's background score is the highlight of the film's latest update. Fans are quite impressed with the teaser and are now looking forward to Sarkaru Vaari Paata's release. The film directed by Parasuram and also starring Keerthy Suresh will hit the cinemas on January 13 next year.

Well, netizens have been sharing the update along with incessant birthday wishes for their beloved idol. Not just fans, but several celebrities too took to their social media handles to wish the superstar on his 46th birthday.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata Blaster Review: Mahesh Babu's Latest Avatar Is Here To Make Our Hearts Flutter!

Mahesh Babu Birthday Special: Net Worth, Remuneration & Luxury Vehicles Owned By The SVP Actor!

Take a look!

Calling Mahesh a lethal combo of style and substance, Megastar Chiranjeevi tweeted, "Happy Birthday to the Evergreen Charmer SSMB @urstrulyMahesh ! A lethal combo of Style and Substance! Have a Blockbuster year ahead! Many Many Happy Returns."

Happy Birthday to the Evergreen Charmer SSMB @urstrulyMahesh ! A lethal combo of Style and Substance! Have a Blockbuster year ahead! 💐💐 Many Many Happy Returns! — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) August 9, 2021

"Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @urstrulyMaheshanna!! Have a great year ahead", wrote RRR star Jr NTR.

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @urstrulyMahesh anna!! Have a great year ahead — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) August 9, 2021

Sharing Mahesh's latest picture, his Dookudu co-star Samantha Akkineni wrote, "Wishing the super superstar @urstrulyMahesh a very happy birthday .. I hope you have a great day and the year ahead is full of many blessings."

Wishing the super superstar @urstrulyMahesh a very happy birthday 🥳 💐.. I hope you have a great day and the year ahead is full of many blessings ☺️ pic.twitter.com/yzYbZu0JGT — S (@Samanthaprabhu2) August 9, 2021

Pushpa actress and Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru co-star Rashmika Mandanna tweeted, "Happy birthday super star@urstrulyMahesh sirrrr! SparklesParty popperWoman dancing Celebration timeeee! Woman dancingWoman dancing Wishing you for all the love, happiness and health!

Happy birthday super star @urstrulyMahesh sirrrr! ✨🎉💃🏻

Celebration timeeee! 💃🏻💃🏻

Wishing you for all the love, happiness and health! 🌸✨ — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) August 9, 2021

Applauding the latest teaser of Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Kalyani Priyadarshan wrote on her Twitter handle, "What a treat of a teaser for the fans! Have the happiest birthday @urstrulyMahesh sir! Here's to another year of making films that want to make everyone clap sing whistle dance and cheer all at the same time."

What a treat of a teaser for the fans! Have the happiest birthday @urstrulyMahesh sir! Here’s to another year of making films that want to make everyone clap sing whistle dance and cheer all at the same time ❤️ — Kalyani Priyadarshan (@kalyanipriyan) August 9, 2021

Sharing a picture with Mahesh, Rakul Preet Singh wrote, "Happpppy happppy bdayyy to the forever charming @urstrulyMahesh sir ! Wishing you a beautiful, healthy , blockbuster year."

Happpppy happppy bdayyy to the forever charming @urstrulyMahesh sir ! Wishing you a beautiful, healthy , blockbuster year 😁😁 pic.twitter.com/nBsjotJ6lq — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) August 9, 2021

Venkatesh Daggubati shared a stunning picture with the superstar and sent a special message across. He wrote, "Happy Birthday Chinnoda @urstrulyMahesh! Wishing you peace, happiness and a fabulous year ahead !"