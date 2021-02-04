Mahesh Babu Vs Pawan Kalyan: Tollywood To Witness Epic Clash At The Box Office On Sankranti 2022?

Looks like Sankranti 2022 is going to be a grand affair, especially for the Telugu movie buffs. Just recently, the makers of Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata had announced the film's Sankranti release and now, fans and followers of Pawan Kalyan are amused with an ongoing buzz which is doing the rounds on social media.

If speculations are to be believed, Power Star's highly anticipated film with Krish Jagarlamudi will be hitting the screens on the occasion of the harvest festival. Reportedly, the makers are planning to announce the film's release very soon and are highly confident to clash with Sarkaru Vaari Paata. If the rumours have anything to do with reality, Sankranti 2022 will mark the maiden occasion when Pawan Kalyan will lock horns with Mahesh Babu at the box office. Well, with the buzz going viral on social media, fans and the cine-goers are eagerly waiting to see who bags the Sankranti Winner tag of 2022.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata directed by Parasuram Petla has Keerthy Suresh in the leading role. The Mahesh Babu-starrer is backed by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Plus in association with GMB Entertainment. On the other hand, Pawan's film which has been tentatively titled Harihara Veeramallu will have Nidhhi Agerwal in the lead role.

On a related note, in 2021, the audience witnessed three theatrical releases for Sankranti including Ravi Teja's Krack, Bellamkonda Sreenivas' Alludu Adhurs and Ram Pothineni's Red. Notably, several big films were planned to be released on the occasion, however, the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown interrupted the shoots and forced the makers to go for other dates.

Also, let us remind you that Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru clashed with Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in 2020. Though the two films were superhits, the Stylish Star's film emerged as the Sankranti winner of the year.

