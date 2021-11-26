Major: Adivi Sesh And Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s Parents To Remember The Heroics Of 26/11 Mumbai Attack Martyrs

Actor Adivi Sesh, who reprises the role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in the upcoming film Major, has arranged a small get-together commemorating the memories of the braveheart that laid their lives in the tragic 26/11 Mumbai attacks, in the presence of Sandeep Unnikrishnan's parents, K Unnikrishnan and Dhanalakshmi Unnikrishnan.

Every year, the parents of Sandeep Unnikrishnan fly down to Mumbai for visiting Taj Mahal Palace as an ode to the memories of their beloved son.

On 26/11



We gather to remember #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan



In his final resting place.



To reflect, think and pray. So, the team and I will sit with Uncle & Aunty for this tribute.



A tribute to #Major and all the brave heroes who fought for our country on that dark day. pic.twitter.com/knAj4imRbZ — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) November 25, 2021

Over the course of this film, the bond between Sesh and Major Sandeep's parents has only gotten deeper and richer. So, this year, Sesh is not only joining the annual ritual of the Unnikrishnan family but has also invited Sandeep Unnikrishnan's parents for a small gathering to remember India's son, who sacrificed his life for the safety of India's citizens.

Bringing to screen the untold story of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the multilingual film Major traces the braveheart's journey from childhood, teenage, glorious years in the army to the tragic events of Mumbai attack where he martyred, touching upon the different aspects of his being. Mounted on a large scale, the team earlier shared the teaser, with a surge of emotions, the visually stunning teaser struck a chord with the audience generating anticipation for the film.

Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the pan India film starring Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murli Sharma will be released in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

Produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, Major is slated to have a worldwide theatrical release on February 11, 2022.