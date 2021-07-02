Major: Adivi Sesh Starrer’s Hindi Satellite Rights Sold For A Mighty Price!

Young actor Adivi Sesh's next Major is undoubtedly one of the highly promising Tollywood films. Though the film was expected to release on July 2, makers had to postpone the date mainly due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic and the shoot delay that followed.

Well, amid rumours about the team resuming shoot from first week of July, the latest we hear is about Major's humongous business. As per latest report, the satellite rights of the film's Hindi version have been sold for a massive Rs 10 crore. Though there is no official confirmation, reports are rife that the makers are currently focusing on the pre-release business of the film.

Earlier, it was reported that popular distribution company Weekend Cinema has acquired the overseas rights of Major jointly with Southern Star International. Reportedly, overseas rights of the biographical film's Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam versions were bought by the two companies for a huge amount, in order to release in the USA, Canada, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand.

Talking about the film's shooting, the team is left with a final schedule which most probably will begin this week. Written by Adivi Sesh and directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the film is expected to hit theatres in August this year. Other than Sesh, the film features an ensemble cast including Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma. Major is backed by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies.

Talking about the biographical film, it is based on Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who served the elite Special Action Group of the NSG (National Security Guard) and led the commando operation during the Mumbai terror attacks (also known as 26/11 attacks). The film's teaser was released on April 22 by Salman Khan, Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam respectively.