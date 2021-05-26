Major Release Postponed; Adivi Sesh Confirms In His Latest Social Media Post

After several speculations, the lead actor of Major, Adivi Sesh has finally confirmed the film's release postponement. Taking to his social media handle today (May 26), the handsome actor shared that the release has been postponed owing to the current situation of COVID-19 pandemic and the new date will be out once things get back to normalcy.

Releasing a statement, Adivi Sesh wrote, "#ReleaseDay of #MajorTheFilm will be my PROUDEST moment. So Let's celebrate when times get better. Safer. Maamulga undadhu. I Promise #JaiHind."

The statement read, "We are living in unprecedented times and we hope you are following all the safety protocols and staying safe. Our film Major, which was originally scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on 2nd July, is now postponed to a later date. We will announce the new release date once things are back to normal. Times are tough but so are we. Team Major." Along with the statement, the star also confirmed that Major will be releasing only in theatres as he tweeted, "In Theatres. Will tell the date!"

Let us tell you that the film's teaser was released on April 12 in 3 different languages- Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam by Mahesh Babu, Salman Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran respectively.

Based on the life of 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who served the elite Special Action Group of the NSG (National Security Guard) and led the commando operation during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, the film is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. Written by Adivi Sesh, the biographical action film is bankrolled by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies.

Major features an ensemble cast including Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma.