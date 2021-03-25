Major Teaser Launch Event Postponed, One Of The Reasons Being The Rise In COVID-19 Cases Across India

The makers of Adivi Sesh's Major have postponed the teaser launch event that was scheduled for March 28, 2021, in Mumbai owing to an unforeseen personal tragedy in director Sashi Kiran Tikka's family as well as considering the rising cases of COVID-19 across the nation.

Earlier, marking the birth anniversary of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the makers of the film announced the teaser with a short glimpse of Adivi Sesh amidst the burning Taj Hotel, Mumbai paying respect to the memories of the Martyr.

Confirming the postponement, the lead actor of the film Adivi Sesh shared, "Wanted to do a national event for this national film in Mumbai in a big way. Slight change of plans :) Will keep you updated Reporting soon! #MajorTheFilm."

All set to release on July 1, 2021, Major stars Adivi Sesh as Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, along with Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj amongst others. Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the film is produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S movies.

