Major Teaser Out: Adivi Sesh As Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan Will Leave You Astonished And Teary-Eyed

The highly anticipated teaser of Adivi Sesh's Major has released today. The emotions arousing teaser was released in 3 different languages- Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam by Mahesh Babu, Salman Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran respectively.

Releasing the Telugu version of the teaser, Superstar Mahesh tweeted, " An attempt to honour the legacy of an unsung hero... The start of a MAJOR journey!! Hope you all like it! #MajorTeaser."

Unveiling the Hindi version of the teaser, Salman Khan tweeted, "Isse kehte hain dhamakedaar teaser! Really happy and proud to launch this. Congratulations to the team.. and salute to Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. #MajorTeaser."

On the other hand, versatile actor Prithviraj congratulated the whole team as he took his official Twitter handle to release the Malayalam version of the teaser. He tweeted, "Really happy to launch the Malayalam teaser for this super exciting film.Kudos to the entire team & salute to #MajorSandeep!"

In the 2 minute-20-second action-packed yet emotionally moving teaser, Adivi Sesh can be seen playing the role of 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who served the elite Special Action Group of the NSG (National Security Guards) and led the commando operation during the Mumbai terror attacks that shook the country.

The young actor looks fearless and brawny as the titular character. Prakash Raj and Revathi's role as Sandeep's parents is heart-touching and truly commendable. On the other hand, beautiful actress Saiee Manjrekar is playing the leading man's love interest in the film, which is quite impressive. The high octane commando rescue operation held at Mumbai's Taj Hotel is also displayed in the teaser, which is intriguing and is surely going to be a gripping experience for the audience when the film releases on the big screen.

Though the teaser was initially slated to release on March 28, the makers were forced to push the date owing to the rise in COVID-19 cases across India. Written by Adivi Sesh and directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the film is all set to hit the theatres on July 1, 2021. Other than the young actor, the film features an ensemble cast including Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma. Major is backed by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies.

