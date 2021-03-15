Major Teaser To Be Out On March 28; Mahesh Babu Remembers Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan On His Birth Anniversary

Today marks the 2008 Mumbai attack martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan's 44th birth anniversary. On the occasion, the makers of his biographical film Major took to their social media handles to share a special announcement.

Revealing that the teaser of the highly anticipated film will be out on March 28, one of the producers of the film Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Remembering our nation's unsung hero, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan on his birth anniversary. Here's a glimpse from #MajorTheFilm."

Remembering our nation's unsung hero, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan on his birth anniversary.



Here's a glimpse from #MajorTheFilm

Along with the tweet, the Superstar also shared a 27-second glimpse of the film featuring Adivi Sesh as Sandeep. The video starts with a text that reads, "Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The Hero Of 26/11. We remember." The glimpse then shows a silhouette of a man standing in the middle of fire like a true warrior, who is courageous and eternal. One can also hear the voice of an officer who is trying to reach Sandeep through radio communication as he asks, "Major Sandeep are you there?", which makes the glimpse heart-wrenching to those who vividly remember the unsung hero, who sacrificed his life while taking down terrorists during the attack.

Talking about the film, directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, Major is produced by Sony Pictures (Releasing Internationally), G Mahesh Babu Entertainment and A+S Movies. Shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, the film will have a massive release on July 2, 2021. Major features an ensemble cast including Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma.

