Manchi Rojulochaie Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Santosh Shobhan's highly anticipated film Manchi Rojulochaie has released today (November 4) coinciding with Diwali. The romantic-comedy-drama helmed by seasoned director Maruthi has also fallen prey to piracy.

Manchi Rojulochaie has been leaked on Telegram and other piracy based websites including Movierulz and Tamilrockers. Well, newly released films' leaks on these infamous piracy based websites have triggered a new headache for filmmakers and producers. Let us tell you that earlier films like Love Story, Most Eligible Bachelor, Paagal, SR Kalyana Mandapam and Romantic were also leaked on these platforms within hours of their release.

Starring Mehreen Pirzada as the leading lady, Manchi Rojulochaie also features the likes of Sapthagiri, Vennela Kishore, Viva Harsha, Srinivas Reddy, Praveen, Ajay Ghosh and Sudarshan among others. Bankrolled by Sreenivasa Kumar, the film has music composed by Anup Rubens.

Upon its release, the film has garnered a mixed response. Though the leading actors put up a decent performance, the predictable and routine story didn't impress the audiences, who were expecting more from it considering its impressive promotional activities and support it had received from Tollywood superstars Allu Arjun and Prabhas.

Manchi Rojulochaie's trailer was unveiled on October 14. So far, the film's four songs have been released including 'Kanpadani', 'Manchi Rojulochaie', 'Ekkesindi Ekkesindi' and 'So So Ga'.

Happy Diwali: Allu Arjun To Samantha Ruth Prabhu, South Celebs Extend Warm Wishes

Manchi Rojulochaie Twitter Review: Did Santosh Shobhan-Mehreen Pirzada's Film Live Up To The Expectations?

On a related note, Santosh Shobhan has already signed a film with Nandini Reddy titled Anni Manchi Sakunamule. Mehreen, on the other hand, has F3: Fun and Frustration also featuring Tamannaah Bhatia, Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej. For the unversed, F3 is a sequel to her 2019 film F2: Fun and Frustration written and directed by Anil Ravipudi.