Manchi Rojulochaie Twitter Review: Did Santosh Shobhan-Mehreen Pirzada’s Film Live Up To The Expectations?

Post Ek Mini Katha's super success, Santosh Shobhan is back with another romantic-comedy entertainer titled Manchi Rojulochaie. The film directed by Ee Rojullo fame Maruthi has released today (November 4) in theatres on the occasion of Diwali. Manchi Rojulochaie also featuring Mehreen Pirzada has been getting mixed response from the audience.

Though the leading actors' performances and sizzling chemistry have been getting favourable response on social media, many have expressed disappointment over the routine concept and loose writing which have impacted the film heavily. However, the comical sequences and acting chops of the actors have uplifted the film to an extent that it has maintained a good balance.

The Santosh Shobhan starrer was recently in the news after Prabhas and Allu Arjun expressed their support to the film and the entire team. Sharing the trailer of Manchi Rojulochaie, the Icon Star had tweeted on November 3, "Best wishes to one of my oldest friend dear @DirectorMaruthi. All the best to producer & our well wisher @SKNonline and the entire team of #ManchiRojulochaie @santoshshobhan @Mehreenpirzada @anuprubens @vcelluloidsoffl @UVConcepts_ @MassMovieMakers http://youtu.be/L5qFO2uB64U." The Rebel Star had also conveyed his best wishes to the cast and crew of the film.

Backed by Sreenivasa Kumar, Manchi Rojulochaie has Sapthagiri, Vennela Kishore, Viva Harsha, Srinivas Reddy, Praveen, Ajay Ghosh and Sudarshan in important roles. Anup Rubens has composed music for the film.

Well, as Santosh's Manchi Rojulochaie finally hits the cinemas, let us check what Twitterati think about the film.

#ManchiRojulochaie

1st half... Good mmm with cool music songs, dances..

But but but

Second half 😂..

Sudharshan bro #hilarious

Dialogues @DirectorMaruthi 🔥

Message relatable to current scenario.. 💯

Fav Songs : So So, Ekkesindh..@anuprubens pic.twitter.com/C4RM8zp53O — Vishnu Sai Varshith Kaki (@varshith_kaki) November 3, 2021

#ManchiRojulochaie



OK Ok Story & Typical Maruthi Leki Comedy …Hilarious Antha katha ledu



Overall Below Average Film 👎 pic.twitter.com/t7TK5HXDhp — Backlisted_Heartstoler (@BacklistedH) November 3, 2021

Pakka family entertainment... Happy ga tesukoni vellachu.... Clean movie with hilarious comedy#manchirojulochaie — 𝐃𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐝𝐝𝐲𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐚𝐝ᴿᵃᵈʰᵉˢʰʸᵃᵐ 💞 (@ReddyPr18403296) November 3, 2021

A fun filled ride 😁 #ManchiRojulochaie



Consecutive hits 👌👌

Congratulations @DirectorMaruthi gaaru — venkatesh kilaru 🔔 (@kilaru_venki) November 3, 2021

E cinema ki kuda story ani yedhava analysis cheyykandi..vallu fun anedhi main concept ga tiskocharu danilo 100% sucess ayyaru..starting to climax audience baa enjoy chesaru 👍#ManchiRojulochaie — @ (@Munnatweetzz) November 3, 2021

#ManchiRojulochaie

Andharu comedians main role chesaru ..hero side role chesadu papam.. — Cinema Pichodu (@pichodu_cinema) November 4, 2021

On a related note, the leading man will next be seen in Nandini Reddy's Anni Manchi Sakunamule opposite Malavika Nair. As for Mehreen, she has F3 alongside Tamannaah Bhatia, Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej.