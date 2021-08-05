MasterChef Telugu Promo Out: Tamannaah Bhatia Praises Telugu Cuisine!

To raise the excitement of fans, Tamannaah Bhatia today (August 5) took to her Instagram handle to share the new promo of her forthcoming show MasterChef Telugu. In the promo, the actress talks about her immense love for Telugu culture and cuisine.

Extolling them she said, "There is greatness in the Telugu language. There is deliciousness in Telugu cuisine. I was born somewhere else, but I found love and affection in the Telugu film industry. It's you who made me popular. Just like Telugu cinema, Telugu cuisine has also become a very important part of my life. No matter where we go, we can never forget the flavours of Rayalaseema, Kostha soups and the feasts of Telangana. This is an apt platform to celebrate Telugu cuisine. World's biggest cooking reality show MasterChef is now in Telugu. MasterChef Telugu..Coming soon only on Gemini TV."

Well, we must say the actress looks absolutely ravishing and striking as she dons an embellished bodycon dress. Her oration is also unique and promising. Well, sharing the promo, Tamannaah wrote on Instagram, "There is no sincerer love than the love of food." Bringing to you my love for food on television, for the first time ever, by hosting @masterchef_telugu_official Coming soon on @geminitv."

MasterChef Telugu will be aired on Gemini TV. The premiere date is yet to be announced.

Talking about her upcoming projects, Tamannaah has a string of projects in her kitty including Maestro, F3, Ghani, Seetimaarr, Guruthunda Seethakalam and This Is Mahalakshmi, which are currently under different stages of production. She is also a part of Bollywood film Bole Chudiyan starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.