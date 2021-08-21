Mega 154: Chiranjeevi’s Next With Director Bobby To Be Announced Tomorrow At 4.05 PM

Here's the big news! Megastar Chiranjeevi's highly anticipated project with director KS Ravindra aka Bobby will be announced tomorrow (August 22) on the special occasion of the actor's 66th birthday.

Confirming the big news renowned production house Mythri Movie Makers' latest tweet read, "High Tide Warning MEGA WAVE Hits the shore tomorrow at 4:05 PM A MEGA poster to give you goosebumps is on its way #Mega154."

High Tide Warning ⚠️



MEGA WAVE Hits the shore tomorrow at 4:05 PM 🔥



A MEGA poster to give you goosebumps is on its way 💥#MEGA154 🎉



MegaStar @KChiruTweets @dirbobby @ThisIsDSP 😎 pic.twitter.com/tCMYBtNd7j — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) August 21, 2021

The film tentatively titled #Mega154 will be backed by Mythri Movie Makers. Let us tell you that the makers are also producing big-budget films of Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun namely Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Pushpa respectively. According to the tweet, Devi Sri Prasad has been roped in to compose music for the film.

The pre-production work of the Chiranjeevi-starrer is progressing at a brisk pace. Though there is no official confirmation, reports suggest that Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has been approached to play a key role in #Mega154. Rumour also has it that the diva has demanded a humongous paycheck of Rs 3.5 crore for the highly anticipated film.

Chiranjeevi Birthday Special: Best Movies Of The Megastar That Proves He Is Irreplaceable Gem Of Tollywood!

Chiranjeevi-Meher Ramesh's Big Project To Be Announced Tomorrow!

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi is super busy working on his upcoming film Acharya. Also starring Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood and Kajal Aggarwal, the rural drama is written and helmed by popular director Koratala Siva. Chiru is also a part of Mohan Raja's film, which is an official Telugu remake of Malayalam political thriller Lucifer starring Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

On a related note, Megastar's next with Meher Ramesh will also be announced on August 22. Announcing the big surprise, the makers wrote, "Get Ready For Mega Euphoria on the occasion of Megastar Chiranjeevi's Birthday Tomorrow At 9 AM." The film is backed by Ramabrahmam Sunkara.