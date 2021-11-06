Megastar Chiranjeevi, Bobby & Mythri Movie Makers' Mega 154 Pooja Muhurtham Held

Megastar Chiranjeevi will be joining forces with talented director Bobby (KS Ravindra) for Mega 154 to be produced on massive scale by Tollywood's leading production house Mythri Movie Makers. The makers revealed Mega 154 Moolaviraat Darshanam and the response for the same is terrific, as Chiru appeared in a mass and rugged avatar. The poster went viral in no time.

Mega 154's opening and pooja muhurtham has also been held today. K Raghavendra Rao, VV Vinayak, Puri Jagannadh, Koratala Siva, Charmme, Harish Shankar, Shiva Nirvana, Buchi Babu, BVS Ravi, and Naga Babu have graced the event as guests, to make the event a mega success.

Koratala Siva, Harish Shankar, Meher Ramesh, Buchi Babu, and Shiva Nirvana handed over the film's script to the makers. VV Vinayak sounded the clapboard for the first shot, while Puri Jagannadh switched on the camera. K Raghavendra Rao did the honorary direction for the muhurtham shot.

Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar are producing the film, while GK Mohan is the co-producer. A top-notch technical team will be associated with the project, while several notable actors will be part of it.

#Mega154 will have music by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad who provided several chartbuster albums to Chiranjeevi, while Arthur A Wilson will handle the cinematography. Niranjan Devaramane is the editor and AS Prakash is the production designer. Sushmita Konidela is the costume designer.

While the story and dialogue were written by Bobby himself, Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy Reddy penned the screenplay. The writing department also includes Hari Mohana Krishna and Vineeth Potluri.

Mega 154's regular shoot commences from December, this year.

Cast: Chiranjeevi

Technical Crew:

Story, Dialogues, Direction: KS Ravindra (Bobby)

Producers: Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar

Banner: Mythri Movie Makers

CEO: Cherry

Music Director: Devi Sri Prasad

DOP: Arthur A Wilson

Editor: Niranjan Devaramane

Production Designer: AS Prakash

Costume Designer: Sushmita Konidela

Co-Producers: GK Mohan

Screenplay: Kona Venkat, K Chakravarthy Reddy

Additional Writing: Hari Mohana Krishna, Vineeth Potluri

Line Producer: Balasubramanyam KVV

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar

Publicity: Baba Sai Kumar

Marketing: First Show