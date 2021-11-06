    For Quick Alerts
      Megastar Chiranjeevi, Bobby & Mythri Movie Makers' Mega 154 Pooja Muhurtham Held

      Megastar Chiranjeevi will be joining forces with talented director Bobby (KS Ravindra) for Mega 154 to be produced on massive scale by Tollywood's leading production house Mythri Movie Makers. The makers revealed Mega 154 Moolaviraat Darshanam and the response for the same is terrific, as Chiru appeared in a mass and rugged avatar. The poster went viral in no time.

      Mega 154's opening and pooja muhurtham has also been held today. K Raghavendra Rao, VV Vinayak, Puri Jagannadh, Koratala Siva, Charmme, Harish Shankar, Shiva Nirvana, Buchi Babu, BVS Ravi, and Naga Babu have graced the event as guests, to make the event a mega success.

      Megastar Chiranjeevi, Bobby & Mythri Movie Makers Mega 154 Pooja Muhurtham Held

      Koratala Siva, Harish Shankar, Meher Ramesh, Buchi Babu, and Shiva Nirvana handed over the film's script to the makers. VV Vinayak sounded the clapboard for the first shot, while Puri Jagannadh switched on the camera. K Raghavendra Rao did the honorary direction for the muhurtham shot.

      Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar are producing the film, while GK Mohan is the co-producer. A top-notch technical team will be associated with the project, while several notable actors will be part of it.

      #Mega154 will have music by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad who provided several chartbuster albums to Chiranjeevi, while Arthur A Wilson will handle the cinematography. Niranjan Devaramane is the editor and AS Prakash is the production designer. Sushmita Konidela is the costume designer.

      While the story and dialogue were written by Bobby himself, Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy Reddy penned the screenplay. The writing department also includes Hari Mohana Krishna and Vineeth Potluri.

      Mega 154's regular shoot commences from December, this year.

      Cast: Chiranjeevi

      Technical Crew:
      Story, Dialogues, Direction: KS Ravindra (Bobby)
      Producers: Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar
      Banner: Mythri Movie Makers
      CEO: Cherry
      Music Director: Devi Sri Prasad
      DOP: Arthur A Wilson
      Editor: Niranjan Devaramane
      Production Designer: AS Prakash
      Costume Designer: Sushmita Konidela
      Co-Producers: GK Mohan
      Screenplay: Kona Venkat, K Chakravarthy Reddy
      Additional Writing: Hari Mohana Krishna, Vineeth Potluri

      Line Producer: Balasubramanyam KVV
      PRO: Vamsi-Shekar
      Publicity: Baba Sai Kumar
      Marketing: First Show

      Story first published: Saturday, November 6, 2021, 23:07 [IST]
