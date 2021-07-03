Mehreen Pirzada Calls Off Her Engagement With Fiancé Bhavya Bishnoi; Read F2 Actress’ Statement

Popular Tollywood actress Mehreen Pirzada recently shocked everyone by calling off her engagement with politician Bhavya Bishnoi. The F2 actress shared an official statement on her Twitter handle and asked fans to respect her privacy.

Mehreen Pirzada's statement reads, "Bhavya Bishnoi and I have decided to break off our engagement and not go ahead with the wedding. It's a decision that has been taken amicably and in the best interest. With respect in my heart, I would like to say that from now on I have no further association with Bhavya Bishnoi, any of his family members or friends. This is the only statement I will be making regarding this and I hope that everyone respects my privacy as this is a very private matter. Meanwhile, I will continue to work and am looking forward to giving my best in my future projects and performances." (sic)

Mehreen had got engaged to Bhavya in Jaipur on March 12, 2021. The photos and videos had gone viral on the internet and fans couldn't stop gushing over their amazing chemistry. However, her latest revelation must have left her fans heartbroken. The actual reason behind this is not yet revealed. Mehreen Pirzada has requested media and fans not to ask more about this.

Talking about her career, Mehreen Pirzada is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film F3, which also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia and Varun Tej Konidela. It's being produced by Dil Raju and directed by Anil Ravipudi.