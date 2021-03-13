Mehreen Pirzada Gets Engaged To Bhavya Bishnoi In Jaipur; Wedding To Take Place This Year

F2: Fun and Frustration fame Mehreen Pirzada got engaged to politician Bhavya Bishnoi on Friday (March 12). The pre-wedding festivities took place in Jaipur's Alila Fort Bishangarh with family members, close relatives and friends in attendance.

The actress' brother Gurfateh Singh Pirzada, who was previously seen in Netflix film Guilty, treated Mehreen's fans and followers with updates of all events including the pooja ceremony and engagement photoshoot. In one of the videos shared, the duo can be seen striking a pose for the shutterbugs. In the video, Mehreen looks like a dream in a yellow lehanga. She accessorized her attire with a pair of statement earrings. Leaving her tresses open, the actress opted for minimal makeup for the photoshoot. On the other hand, Bishnoi looked handsome in an off-white kurta and pyjama.

For yet another ceremony, Mehreen wore a yellow and fuchsia embroidered lehanga with white zari dupatta. She completed her look with traditional jewellery including choker, passa tikka, jhumkas, bangles and statement finger rings.

One of the videos has made its way to social media in which the lovely couple can be seen dancing to a romantic number which has left many saying 'aww'

Well, fans and followers of the actress and her colleagues from the industry including Tamannaah Bhatia and Kalyani Priyadarshan, who are in awe of the pictures going viral on social media, wished Mehreen on her big day.

Well, talking about Mehreen-Bishnoi's wedding, Times Of India has quoted the actress' mother Pammi Pirzada as saying, "It will happen this year, but we're yet to finalise the dates." She also added that the engagement ceremony was held as per their traditional customs. Expressing her happiness Pammi said, "The engagement ceremony took place as per our traditional customs. We kept it low-key due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But it was a lovely ceremony and we're all feeling happy and blessed."

Notably, Bhavya Bishnoi is the son of Adampur MLA (Member of legislative assembly) Kuldeep Bishnoi and the grandson of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhajan Lal.

