Mehreen Pirzada To Get Engaged To A Politician Next Month!

It's official! South actress Mehreen Pirzada is all set to tie the knot with congress leader Bhavya Bishnoi. The diva herself confirmed the news and revealed that she is getting engaged in March this year. During her interaction with a leading tabloid, Mehreen said, "Yes, I am getting engaged next month and am in a happy space right now."

Though there were speculations that the beautiful actress got engaged on February 13, her latest clarification has now quashed all the ongoing buzz. Earlier, several pictures of the duo had gone viral on social media, which gave way to the rumours of them dating. However, the wedding is said to be an arranged one. Bhavya Bishnoi is the son of Adampur MLA (Member of legislative assembly) Kuldeep Bishnoi and the grandson of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhajan Lal.

Reportedly, the big fat engagement will be held on March 12 in Rajasthan's Alila Fort Bishangarh following all COVID-19 protocols. The ceremony will be a close-knit affair with only close family members and friends in attendance. With the news going viral, fans and followers of her movie F2: Fun and Frustration are waiting to see the film's director Anil Ravipudi and cast Tamannaah Bhatia, Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej gracing the big event. For the unversed, the actress is currently shooting for the sequel of the highly acclaimed film that released in 2019. The sequel titled F3: Fun and Frustration is backed by Dil Raju under his production banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Mehreen Pirzada was previously seen in Aswathama (2020) opposite Naga Shaurya. Apart from Telugu, the Punjabi beauty has also been a part of Hindi and Tamil films.

