Minnal Murali To Shyam Singha Roy: Latest South Releases To Watch This Christmas!

Minnal Murali

And you are going to love this superhero film and the reasons are obvious! One, Tovino Thomas, two, the incredible concept and three, Tovino-Basil Jospeh combination that never disappoints the audience. Written by Arun Anirudhan and Justin Mathew, the film also featuring Guru Somasundaram, Vasisht Umesh, Aju Varghese and Femina George will tickle your funny bones for sure. The film is a direct-to-OTT release and you can catch it on Netflix. The film in simple terms revolves around a tailor who gains supernatural powers after being struck by lightning.

Writer

Samuthirakani's Writer has been getting some incredible reviews on social media, and we couldn't stop ourselves from placing the film in the number 2 position on the list. The police drama written and directed by debutant Franklin Jacob was released in theatres on December 24. The unconventional treatment given to a conventional subject (police atrocities) has left cine-goers nothing but impressed.

Shyam Singha Roy

Shyam Singha Roy too is winning hearts. The film directed by Rahul Sankrityan released on December 24 and has been getting an immense response, all thanks to the reincarnation concept however in a different background (or state?), Though the supernatural drama has been getting mixed responses from the audience, reviews on social media suggest that SSR is a passable film. The leading ladies of the film Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty's incredible performances are an absolute treat for the eyes.

Badava Rascal

Dhananjay is on a roll, and the super success of Pushpa and now Badava Rascal proves our point. The comedy entertainer has been getting favourable reviews online with many calling it relatable content. Helmed by Guru Shankar, the film revolves around a group of friends who get kidnapped by goons. How they get out of the predicament forms the crux of the story. Thara, Rangayana Raghu and Amrutha Iyengar play key roles in the film.