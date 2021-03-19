Mosagallu Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Mosagallu starring Vishnu Manchu in the lead role has released in theatres today (March 19). The thriller directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin has become the latest film to fall prey to piracy. Mosagallu has been leaked on Telegram, Movierulz and other piracy based websites.

Also starring Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady, the film was earlier slated to release on June 5, however, the makers were forced to postpone the date due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. Notably, though the Vishnu Manchu-starrer was also made in English, the makers decided to keep the film's release on halt owing to reasons unknown. Apart from the original, the film's Tamil, Kannada, Hindi (all the three titled Anu and Arjun) and Malayalam (as Arjun and Anu) versions have also released today.

Well, upon its release, Mosagallu has been receiving positive response from the audience. The film garnered a fair deal of attention for its intriguing story that revolves around a technical support scam. Made on a humongous budget of Rs 51 crore, the film is bankrolled by Vishnu Manchu under the production company 24 Frames Factory and AVA Entertainments. With story also penned by the multi-faceted actor, the film features an ensemble cast including Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty, Ruhi Singh, Navdeep, Naveen Chandra, Mahima Makwana, Nagineedu, Ravi Varma, Raghu Babu and Raja Ravindra.

On a related note, the recent pre-release event of the film was quite a starry affair as it was graced by Rana Daggubati, who is awaiting the release (March 26) of his film Haathi Mere Saathi.

