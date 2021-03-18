Mosagallu Twitter Review: Here’s What Twitterati Have To Say About The Vishnu Manchu-Kajal Aggarwal Starrer

After a long delay, Vishnu Manchu-Kajal Aggarwal's Mosagallu has finally released today (March 19). Though the film was earlier scheduled to release on June 5, 2020, the makers had to postpone the date owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

Directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin, Mosagallu is based on true events of a major scam which deals with activities where the scammer claims to provide technical support and steals money through the victim's credit card information. Notably, the film also displays the cultural clash between the east and west through its enthralling story. Interestingly, the script for the film has been penned by the lead actor Vishnu Manchu.

Also backed by Vishnu Manchu under the production banner 24 Frames Factory and AVA Entertainments, the film also features Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty who plays ACP (Assistant Commissioner of Police) Kumar who is on a mission to expose the scamsters.

Well, the thriller has been getting rave responses from the audience who are now heaping praises on the film for the stellar performances of the lead actors, intriguing storyline, awe-inspiring climax and impeccable cinematography by Jeffrey. Several fans and followers of Vishnu and Kajal have already taken to social media to celebrate the humongous success of the film by trending the hashtag #Mosagallu. As Mosagallu receives positive reviews from all corners, the film is also expected to fare well at the box office.

Well, the supporting cast of the film includes Ruhi Singh, Navdeep, Naveen Chandra, Mahima Makwana, Ravi Varma, Nagineedu and Raghu Babu.

Well, as Mosagallu garners a blockbuster response, let us see what Twitterati have to say about the film.

