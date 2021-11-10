Most Eligible Bachelor Closing Collection: Akhil Akkineni-Pooja Hegde’s Film Emerges Superhit!

Akhil Akkineni's recently released film Most Eligible Bachelor grabbed the attention of the masses for all obvious reasons. From its leading lady Pooja Hegde to its intriguing updates, anything and everything about the film had excited the moviegoers.

The interesting concept, well-crafted storyline, narration, performances of the actors, cinematography and music had also garnered an immense response from the audiences when the film was finally released in theatres. Written and helmed by Bommarilu Bhaskar, the film was released on October 15.

As the film comes close to the end of its theatrical run, we bring you Most Eligible Bachelor's closing box office collection. As per domestic collection, the rom-com drama has collected Rs 20.09 crore (and a gross of Rs 33.10 crore) from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. A major number came from Nizam, where the film acquired Rs 7.70 crore. Nellore ranked the least among the areas with Rs 85 lakh.

The film accumulated Rs 1.55 crore with its theatrical run in Karnataka and the Rest of India. The overseas collection of MEB is Rs 2.50 crore. As of now, the Akhil Akkineni-starrer's total collection stands at Rs 24.14 crore. The film's break-even is Rs 19 crore, which makes its profit Rs 5.14 crore.

Here is the detailed break up of area wise box office collection

Nizam: Rs 7.70 crore

Ceeded: Rs 4.14 crore

UA: Rs 2.50 crore

East: Rs 1.28 crore

West: Rs 1.04 crore

Guntur: Rs 1.41 crore

Krishna: Rs 1.17 crore

Nellore: Rs 85 lakh

AP &TG Total: Rs 20.09 crore

Karnataka+Rest of India: Rs 1.55 crore

Overseas: Rs 2.50 crore

Total Worldwide: Rs 24.14 crore(Gross: Rs 40.60 crore~)

Overall Business: Rs 18.5 crore

Break-Even: Rs 19 crore

Profit: Rs 5.14 crore

VERDICT: SUPERHIT

Bankrolled by Bunny Vasu and Vasu Varma under GA2 Pictures, the romantic entertainer is presented by renowned producer Allu Aravind. Featuring Eesha Rebba, Faria Abdullah, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Jayaprakash, Pragathi, Amit Tiwari, Posani Krishna Murali and Aamani, Most Eligible Bachelor's technical team includes music director Gopi Sundar, DOP Pradeesh Varma and editor Marthand K Venkatesh.