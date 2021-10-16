Most Eligible Bachelor Day 1 Box Office Collection: Akhil Akkineni-Pooja Hegde’s Film Opens To Big Numbers!

Tollywood handsome hunk Akhil Akkineni's latest movie Most Eligible Bachelor which hit the screens on Friday (October 15), opened to a massive response at the box office with solid bookings. As per trade trackers, the romantic drama has acquired a collection exceeding Rs 5 crore with its theatrical run in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. On the other hand, the worldwide collection of the film is reportedly around Rs 6 crore.

With the film garnering positive reviews from all corners and outperforming the recently released multi-starrer Maha Samudram starring Sharwanand and Siddharth, one can expect a rise in the collection numbers, especially during the weekend. Let us tell you that another Telugu film Pelli SandaD starring Srikanth Meka's son Roshann Meka was also released on Friday, however, it opened to a lukewarm response from the audiences.

The romantic comedy film penned and helmed by Bommarillu Bhaskar has been getting favourable reviews. The highlights of Most Eligible Bachelor is its concept, comedy sequences, performances and of course Akhil and the leading lady Pooja Hegde's irresistible chemistry, however, the depthless characterization and unfocused storyline are the nadirs of the film.

Bhaskar's MEB boasts of names like Eesha Rebba, Faria Abdullah, Aamani, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Jayaprakash, Pragathi, Amit Tiwari, Posani Krishna Murali, Sudigali Sudheer, Abhay, Amith, among several others. Notably, Singer Chinmayi Sripada and actor Rahul Ravindran have cameos in the film.

While Gopi Sundar has composed music for the Akhil Akkineni-starrer, Pradeesh Varma and Marthand K Venkatesh have handled the cinematography and editing department.

Most Eligible Bachelor was slated to hit the screens on April 2, 2020, but the release was deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, that delayed the film's shooting.

On a related note, Akhil will next be seen in Agent directed by Surender Reddy.