Most Eligible Bachelor Day 4 Box Office Collection: Akhil Akkineni’s Film Slows Down!

Young actor Akhil Akkineni's highly talked about film Most Eligible Bachelor was released on Friday, October 15. As expected, the romantic comedy-drama which tells the story of two individuals having a contrasting opinion about relationships and marriage, clicked well with the audience. Ever since its release, the film has been getting overwhelming response from the cine-goers and critics alike.

Talking about the film's business, Most Eligible Bachelor on its first day of theatrical run garnered an impressive collection of Rs 5.45 crore. On days 2 and 3, the romantic entertainer also featuring Pooja Hegde collected Rs 4.54 crore and Rs 4.03 crore respectively. Well, on day 4, the film's collection saw a downward trend as it only acquired Rs 1.59 crore with its run in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The total collection of the film in the Telugu region sums up to Rs 15.61 crore.

Most Eligible Day 4 AP/TG Collection

Day 1: Rs 5.45 crore

Day 2: Rs 4.54 crore

Day 3: Rs 4.03 crore

Day 4: Rs 1.59 crore

Total: Rs 15.61 crore

Most Eligible Bachelor 4th Day AP/TG Collection

Nizam: Rs 68 lakh

Ceeded: Rs 31 lakh

Uttar Andra: Rs 24 lakh

East: Rs 9 lakh

West: Rs 7 lakh

Guntur: Rs 8 lakh

Krishna: Rs 7 lakh

Nellore: Rs 5 lakh

AP/TG Total: Rs 1.59 crore

The film garnered a fair deal of attention when its intriguing posters, trailer and songs were released by the makers, which interested many. With good reviews, positive word of mouth and no big releases in the upcoming weekend, MEB is expected to pull the audiences to the theatres.

Written and directed by Bommarilu Bhaskar, the Akhil Akkineni-starrer is backed by Bunny Vasu and Vasu Varma under GA2 Pictures. Also featuring Neha Shetty, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Aamani, Jayaprakash, Pragathi, Srikanth Iyyengar, Amit Tiwari, Sudigali Sudheer and Satya Krishnan, the film was initially slated to release on April 2, 2020.