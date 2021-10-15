Most Eligible Bachelor Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde's recently released film Most Eligible Bachelor has been making headlines for all obvious reasons. The romantic drama which released on Friday (October 15) has been getting stupendous reviews from audiences. Netizens and fans of the actors have been expressing their opinions about the film post watching it in theatres, and impressively most have shared positive reviews on social media. From the duo's performances to their chemistry, anything and everything about the film is being talked about on the internet.

Well amid all the positive responses, what has caught the attention of a section of social media users is news about the film's leak. Written and directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, the film has leaked online on various piracy based websites and platforms like Telegram, Tamilrockers and Movierulz. Upon hearing the disappointing news, fans of Akhil have been incessantly requesting netizens to shun piracy and watch Most Eligible Bachelor in theatres.

The film follows an NRI Harsha, and a stand-up comedian Vibha (played by Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde respectively), who have contrasting opinions about marriage. Produced by Bunny Vasu and Vasu Varma under GA2 Pictures, the romantic entertainer is presented by renowned producer Allu Aravind. The film's shooting began in July 2019, however, it came to a halt when Akhil was injured on the sets. The shooting was further delayed due to the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

Most Eligible Bachelor's technical team includes music composer Gopi Sundar, cinematographer Pradeesh Varma and editor Marthand K Venkatesh. Featuring Eesha Rebba, Faria Abdullah, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Jayaprakash, Pragathi, Amit Tiwari, Posani Krishna Murali and Aamani.

On a related note, Akhil will next be seen in Surender Reddy's actioner Agent, while Pooja Hegde has Acharya, Cirkus, Radhe Shyam and Beast.